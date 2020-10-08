Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Thu October 08 2020

Mexican Caribbean Tourism Sector Reopens After Hurricane Delta’s Limited Impact

Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Claudette Covey October 08, 2020

Mexican Caribbean destinations, which include Tulum, appear relatively unscathed from Hurricane Delta's landfall. (Courtesy of Quintana Roo Tourism Board)

The Mexican Caribbean escaped the wrath of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., near Puerto Morelos as a diminished Category 2 storm and later weakened further to a Category 1 storm.

To date, no serious damage or deaths have been reported.

“From the initial forecasts, we feel very fortunate, and our teams spent much of the last 24 hours performing the normal clean-up associated with a category two hurricane, and now look to welcoming arriving guests from across the globe” said Gregory Maliassas, chief operating officer at Playa Hotels & Resorts.

The Cancun and Cozumel international airports are resuming service today, Oct. 8.

The state of Yucatan’s municipalities of Tulum, Solidaridad, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, Benito Juaarez, Isla Mujeres, Lazaro Cardenas, Jose Maria Morelos, Othon P. Blanco, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Bacalar have been downgraded to a Yellow Alert Level.

Earlier this week, Quintana Roo government enacted protocols and preventive measures necessary to protect both locals and visitors.

At press time, Weather.com noted that a hurricane warning is in effect from east of Sabine Pass, Tex., to Morgan City, La., including Lake Charles and Lafayette in Louisiana.

