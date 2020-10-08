Updates on Hurricane Delta’s Impact on Travel in Cancun, United States
Update: October 8, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET
After impacting travel in Cancun and other Mexican Caribbean destinations, Hurricane Delta has strengthened back into a Category 2 as it heads for a Friday landfall along the Gulf Coast, including parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
According to Weather.com, a hurricane warning is in effect from east of Sabine Pass, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Charles and Lafayette in Louisiana. Hurricane-level conditions are expected within 36 hours.
Hurricane Delta heads toward the US Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm. @NedaNews8 is tracking it. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/T4TtBTvBnr— Stella Inger Escobedo (@StellaNews8) October 8, 2020
Airlines serving destinations likely impacted by the storm have started issuing travel advisories and waiving change fees. American, Delta, Southwest and United are all assisting travelers heading to or from the region.
As for Delta’s impact on Mexico, The Associated Press is reporting no deaths or major injuries, but the high winds knocked out electricity to parts of Cancun and Cozumel. In total, around 39,000 people were evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan.
Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula has been forced to hunker down as Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm.
According to Weather.com, Hurricane Delta brought life-threatening storm surge and heavy wind damage as it moved across the region, which is the home to popular tourist destinations like Cancun.
Once the storm moves back over water, it is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi when it makes landfall in the U.S. on Friday.
As a result of possible closures at Cancun International Airport, Delta Air Lines issued a travel waiver and capped fares for flights to and from Cancun, Mexico, between October 6-8 to provide customers with flexibility.
In addition, the airline is lifting its seat capacity restrictions for all planned flights departing Cancun and adding an additional flight to allow as many customers to safely evacuate as possible. In total, Delta is adding 900 seats.
American Airlines is also waiving change fees for passengers departing or arriving in Cancun and Cozumel, with changes needing to be made by October 8 and completed within one year of the original ticket date. A difference in fare may apply.
Hurricane #Delta is approaching the Yucatan Peninsula and then poses a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week: https://t.co/vEdIxgvweh pic.twitter.com/PkwdhCM7b6— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 7, 2020
NEW: structural damage on Cancun strip from Hurricane #Delta that came in as a Cat 2 but with incredible cold cloud tops at -97C. Damage survey continues @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/2LDMqhZpD4— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020
Southwest and United airlines have also issued travel advisories for Cancun in response to Hurricane Delta.
For travelers in Louisiana and Mississippi, Amtrak announced adjustments to its schedule and services due to the forecasted landfall of Delta, including changes to the Sunset Limited, Crescent and City of New Orleans services.
