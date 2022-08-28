Mexican Cities Earn World Heritage Status From UNESCO
Destination & Tourism Alberto Lozano August 26, 2022
Mexico has a total of 14 Heritage Cities that showcase the cultural wealth of the country.
Mexico follows Spain, France, and Italy in the number of World Heritage sites it offers. However, it is the first place in America to have most of these designations.
To protect and preserve sites with values that humanity must conserve, UNESCO has taken the initiative to award a distinction to cities with the necessary requirements to be considered "World Heritage Cities."
They contribute with scientific, technological and artistic goods to the world.
Mexico has beautiful cities that are considered a treasure for humanity; they surprise visitors every day with their cultural, historical and archaeological attractions.
Throughout the country, these cities adorn the Mexican territory and proudly carry the recognition of Heritage Cities granted by UNESCO.
The first time a Mexican city was appointed with this recognition was in 1987. The lucky one was Mexico City with its Historical Center, and since then, UNESCO has put its eye on other cities that gathered the requirements to receive such an honor.
Some of the most emblematic are:
Puebla
Puebla de Zaragoza is the capital and is the largest city in the Mexican state of Puebla. Due to its cultural wealth, it was declared a Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
Visitors can admire the architecture of its cathedral and colonial buildings. It is advisable to visit the International Museum of Baroque Art, the Forts of Loreto, and Guadalupe. Tourists can try the mole (traditional sauce), the “chiles en nogada” (stuffed chile) and the camote (sweet potatoes).
In Cholula, tourists will find the largest pyramid in Mesoamerica, its pre-hispanic sanctuaries, as well as various colonial temples.
Morelia
Morelia is unique. Colonial buildings of pink stone frame its Historical Center. Tourists can admire some of its magnificent 16th-century Baroque buildings established when the Spanish settlers founded the city. If you travel by land from México City, the estimated time to Morelia is four hours.
Querétaro
Located in the Bajío region of Mexico, the capital of Querétaro is just a couple of hours away from Mexico City. It is worth visiting the Church of St. Francis of Assisi and the Mayor's house in the center of town. These two places are emblematic of this pro-independence city. Also, visitors can enjoy sightseeing at the majestic Aqueduct of Querétaro, which is more than 4 thousand feet long.
Guanajuato
The way of life in Guanajuato creates the sensation of taking a trip through two cities: the historic one, with its streets and monuments that showcase the passages of the independence of Mexico, and the festive and bustling one, with its infinite cultural offerings such as festivals, theaters and gardens.
San Miguel de Allende
Also located in the Mexican State of Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende offers a provincial atmosphere with every luxury and comfort. Get the feeling you've stepped into a time machine, with the neo-Gothic steeples of the Church of Saint Michael the Archangel rising above the city, carved out of pink sandstone.
