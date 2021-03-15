Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Mon March 15 2021

Mexican Officials Working to Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for Tourism Employees

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine.
A Mexican government official announced states are working to ensure all employees associated with the tourism industry receive a coronavirus vaccination as soon as possible.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been ordered for tourist workers and they are expected to be delivered between April and May.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
In order to make sure the vaccination process is fair, Joaquin Gonzalez and other officials are working with the Ministry of Foreign Relations to develop a registration group between the states interested in vaccinating employees in the travel industry.

The registration group includes local business chambers and hotel associations that have each committed to purchasing a certain number of vaccines for their workers, including employees in bars and restaurants.

“We are doing synergy with the Hotel Association, waiting for the date,” Joaquin Gonzalez told the Riviera Maya News. “The sooner the better, but it must be remembered that this does not depend on the state sector or the private sector, but rather a protocol of phases of the same vaccines, which are carried out worldwide.”

Caribbean Business Coordinating Council (CCEC) President Ivan Ferrat Mancera said the Cancun Hotel Association is already part of the registered group preparing a database for employees.

Joaquin Gonzalez revealed that once local governments can buy the vaccines, the tourism industry will come together to make a joint purchase and accelerate vaccination, instead of depending on the current federal government protocols.

