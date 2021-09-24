Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Fri September 24 2021

Mexican Tourism Minister Visits US, Plans Future Trips to Promote Travel

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 24, 2021

Beach in Cancun
PHOTO: Beach in Cancun. (photo by Codie Liermann)

The Mexican Minister of Tourism visited the United States this week as part of an effort to promote the country’s tourism industry and generate new business in its largest source market.

According to Mexico News Daily, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marques, 10 state tourism ministers and executives from three Mexican airlines spent the majority of the last week in Los Angeles meeting with U.S. tourism sector representatives, business leaders and investors.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Crystal Symphony sailing out of New York City.

Crystal Cruises Becomes First Line To Resume Sailing From New...

Auckland, New Zealand

More Countries Add WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

Amtrak’s new graphic photo walls.

Amtrak’s New Graphic Photo Walls Encourage Travelers to ...

Airline passenger handing over travel documents

US Reentry Gets Tougher for Unvaccinated Travelers Under New...

Torruco Marques and the other representatives from Mexico conducted an Así es Mexico seminar, which was attended by tourism associations, airline executives—including officials from American, Delta and United—travel agents and tour operators.

During the presentations, Torruco Marques discussed “the Maya Train railroad project, the potential of the Islas Marías as a tourism destination and the development of the Huasteca Potosina region of San Luis Potosi.”

The excursion to the U.S. for the Mexican tourism ministry was the first of several planned trips. In addition to the promotional campaign in Los Angeles, Torruco Marques and crew will visit Chicago and New York in October and Houston and San Antonio in November.

The trips cost the Mexican federal government around $200,000, with Torruco Marques calling the LA excursion “very productive.” Tourism contributes about nine percent of the country’s GDP and directly employs more than four million people.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Northern Lights, Finland, Europe

Highlights From a Nordic Winter Getaway

More Countries Add WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

gallery icon 2021 Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit This Fall

Thailand Postpones Reopening of Key Cities To Foreign Tourism

gallery icon Top 15 Best Cities In The World

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS