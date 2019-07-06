Mexico Planning Tourism Promotion Fund
July 06, 2019
The Mexican government is planning a tourism promotion fund of 50 million pesos, but at $2.6 million USD it’s less than the budget of the agency that previously was responsible for advertising and marketing.
Tulum Hotel Association president David Ortiz told the newspaper El Financiero that Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco told attendees of a conference last week in Quintana Roo of the government’s plans.
“He told us they’re close to having a trust with its own funds of around 50 million pesos for promotion activities,” Ortiz told the paper. “It’s good news of which we approve.”
Ortiz had no further details.
Mexico has been going through a bit of upheaval when it comes to its tourism funds. Its normal spending of $316 million USD per year was funneled to the construction of the new Maya Train and the Tourism Promotion Council was disbanded.
The decision was widely criticized by tourism officials, who noted that other tourist destinations in the Caribbean would benefit from a reduction in marketing.
Government officials countered by saying the Maya Train would pay off in tourism dividends.
The $6.5 billion project will cover 946 miles and link towns, cities and tourist attractions from the beaches of Cancun to the Mayan archaeological site of Palenque. The government estimates more than 8,000 passengers a day will use the rail, evenly split between tourists and local residents.
All that said, several major Mexican businesses have banded together to create a de facto replacement for the Tourism Promotion Council. Aeromexico and Volaris airlines, Jose Cuervo tequila and the Hard Rock restaurant chains are the most notable of the businesses who will privately invest in marketing tourism in Mexico.
