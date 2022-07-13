Mexico Reports International Visitor Growth Over First Half of 2022
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 13, 2022
Mexico hosted more than 25 million international visitors over the first five months of 2022, according to data revealed by Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marques on Monday.
The 25.4 million visitors are still far short of the 40.5 million who traveled to the country during the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 but up 25.9 percent over 2021.
Spending is also up significantly, 114.7 percent from 2021 and up 25.2 percent over the same period in 2019.
A majority of the travelers, 21.4 million flew to Mexico on domestic flights, an increase of 39.4 percent over that same period in 2021 and 1.8 percent more compared to 2019.
The Mexican airlines with the most domestic flights were Volaris and Viva Aerobus, Torruco Marques revealed.
More than 14.5 million traveled on international flights, which is 35.7 percent more than in the same period of 2021 but 19.4 percent less than the 18.2 million tourists transported in 2019.
Entre enero y mayo de 2022, ingresaron al país 25.4 millones de visitantes internacionales, registrando un crecimiento de (+25.9%) respecto a 2021; estando a 37.2% de alcanzar la llegada de visitantes en el mismo periodo de 2019 (40.5 millones de visitantes internacionales).— MiguelTorrucoMarqués (@TorrucoTurismo) July 11, 2022
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS