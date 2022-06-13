Last updated: 05:34 PM ET, Mon June 13 2022

Mexico's International Tourism Revenue Exceeds 2019 Levels

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 13, 2022

Cancun beach coast at sunset.
Cancun beach coast at sunset, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (photo via Jonathan Ross / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

International tourism in Mexico has exceeded 2019 levels.

During the first four months of 2022, the national statistics agency INEGI reported that international tourists spent $8.67 billion in Mexico between January and April, according to Mexico News Daily.

ADVERTISING

Revenue for this period beat 2021 by 123.8 percent and was 3.7 percent higher than 2019 levels, noted federal Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Márques.The bulk of the revenue came from international tourism.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Group tour walking

Tour Operators Welcome Lifting of Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing

Cayman Islands, Caribbean, flag, sunset

The Cayman Islands to Host CTO and IATA Aviation Conference in...

Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

Hard Rock Finishes Out 50th Anniversary Year With Worldwide...

Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown

Choice Hotels to Purchase Radisson Hotel Group for $675 Million

Travelers to Mexico are also spending more.

According to the report, international tourists who arrived by air between January and April spent an average of $1,153 each, an 8.8 percent increase compared to the same period of last year and a 9.8 percent jump compared to the first four months of 2019.

Torruco Márques also noted that the average expenditure for international tourists arriving by air, land and sea was just under $745, a 56.1 percent increase compared to last year and a 30.8 percent spike compared to 2019 numbers.

In total, 11.6 million international tourists entered Mexico during the first four months of 2022, a 43.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

That was still lower than the January to April period of 2019 by 20.8 percent when 14.7 million international tourists visited.

The news of the increase in revenue was predicted last month during the Tianguis Turístico tourism event in Acapulco where Torruco Márques noted that Mexico is forecast to receive 40 million international visitors this year. That would be just 5 million short of the 45 million record set in 2019.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Cayman Islands, Caribbean, flag, sunset

The Cayman Islands to Host CTO and IATA Aviation Conference in...

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

National Park Service Renames Yellowstone’s Mount Doane

gallery icon Escape the Crowds at These 15 Forests Worth Exploring

Inaugural Michelin Guide in Florida Showcases the State's Top Restaurants

Bermuda Revamps Exec Team and Updates Brand Standards, Messaging

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS