Mexico's International Tourism Revenue Exceeds 2019 Levels
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 13, 2022
International tourism in Mexico has exceeded 2019 levels.
During the first four months of 2022, the national statistics agency INEGI reported that international tourists spent $8.67 billion in Mexico between January and April, according to Mexico News Daily.
Revenue for this period beat 2021 by 123.8 percent and was 3.7 percent higher than 2019 levels, noted federal Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Márques.The bulk of the revenue came from international tourism.
Travelers to Mexico are also spending more.
According to the report, international tourists who arrived by air between January and April spent an average of $1,153 each, an 8.8 percent increase compared to the same period of last year and a 9.8 percent jump compared to the first four months of 2019.
Torruco Márques also noted that the average expenditure for international tourists arriving by air, land and sea was just under $745, a 56.1 percent increase compared to last year and a 30.8 percent spike compared to 2019 numbers.
In total, 11.6 million international tourists entered Mexico during the first four months of 2022, a 43.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.
That was still lower than the January to April period of 2019 by 20.8 percent when 14.7 million international tourists visited.
The news of the increase in revenue was predicted last month during the Tianguis Turístico tourism event in Acapulco where Torruco Márques noted that Mexico is forecast to receive 40 million international visitors this year. That would be just 5 million short of the 45 million record set in 2019.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
The Cayman Islands to Host CTO and IATA Aviation Conference in...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS