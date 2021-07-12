Mexico Travel: Branch Out and Discover Yucatan State
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 12, 2021
As tourists begin pouring into attractive international destinations again, the Mexican state of Yucatan seeks to distinguish itself from its next-door neighbor, the state of Quintana Roo. The latter is home to tourist-packed hotspots like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel and Tulum; and is geographically situated alongside the former on the broader landmass that is (confusingly) called the Yucatan Peninsula.
While Quintana Roo may boast more well-known and developed tourism destinations, Yucatan state, considered the gateway to the Mayan world, encompasses a great many uniquely authentic places that provide visitors with cultural and historical insights, and unrivaled encounters with nature. Especially post-pandemic, its government and tourism authorities are focusing on slow and sustainable travel that will work to preserve the integrity of its offerings.
“Many people keep getting confused about what’s Yucatan and what’s Cancun. There are actually many people traveling to Cancun and believing that they are traveling to Yucatan,” Michelle Fridman, Yucatan State Tourism Minister, said during a recent interview.
Yucatan state is blanketed in lush, semi-tropical rainforest, and boasts vast and varied natural wonders; including ‘Las Coloradas’, bright pink saltwater lagoons separated from the sea by a small strip of land, which are typically filled with flamingos. The area also features 19 archeological sites that are open to visitors where they can immerse themselves amid relics of the ancient Mayan world. There are also entire towns filled with historic architecture from the colonial period, where guests will find charming bed-and-breakfast-type accommodations available, rather than towering chain hotels.
Fridman emphasized that her state sees Cancun, “not as our competitor—it’s our complement. So, we understand that Cancun, its infrastructure, its connectivity, allows us to bring more tourists to our state; and now what we’re trying to do is teach the agencies, and the airlines, and the media, and the tourists is where we are located and which kind of experiences we have to offer that are pretty different from the Quintana Roo experiences.”
“We have thousands or millions of years’ worth of history, while Cancun has maybe 50 or 60 years of history,” she added. "We have almost 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) of beaches in our state, we have over 3,600 cenotes, we have the Mayan villages, we have haciendas—so, we have a lot of things to offer, and all of those are part of Yucatan.”
It’s also very clear during any visit that this region, first settled by the ancient Mayans, is culturally distinct from other areas of Mexico. “The Mayan culture is a living culture in Yucatan, we dress differently, we eat differently, traditions are different—mostly because we live with the Mayan culture everywhere. A lot of families still speak Mayan,” Fridman explained.
“We’ve been working a lot in developing new product all over the state, all over the six regions of the state because we believe in sustainable development, that means that tourism should be for everyone, and everyone should be included in this industry. That way, we have brought development and investment and new products and training to people all around the state.”
Because Yucatan can be readily reached by car from Cancun International Airport, travelers can easily experience parts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan within the same trip, and enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s also a small state, drivable from one side to the other within just a few hours, with excellent roads and infrastructure. This makes it quite manageable for visitors looking to experience its highlights, including those arriving on cruise ships who may only have one day to spend.
The territory is also an especially safe vacation choice. Since the U.S. State Department began issuing separate travel advisories for each state, rather than just Mexico as a whole, for the first time, Yucatan has been assigned a Level 1, the lowest possible caution level.
Yucatan state has already restored over 100 percent of its pre-pandemic air connectivity, with new routes from Oakland and Dallas now operating, and increased flight frequencies on existing routes. Major carriers currently serving the destination include United and American Airlines, as well as Canada’s WestJet and Mexican airline Volaris.
Sea connectivity is also being restored, as cruise ships return to Yucatan’s Puerto Progreso, on the Gulf of Mexico, with Carnival Cruise Lines being one of its main operators. Thanks to the state’s upgraded port infrastructure, and exemplary health and safety certifications, other cruise lines—like Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Lines—have also expressed their willingness to return this year.
For more information, visit yucatan.travel/en.
