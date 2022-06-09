Mexican Caribbean’s Air Connectivity Rises Past Pre-Pandemic Levels
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Laurie Baratti June 09, 2022
The Mexican Caribbean state of Quintana Roo, Mexico—home to tourism hubs like Cancun, Cozumel, Tulum and the Riviera Maya—has announced the addition of several new international air routes to its popular tourism destinations, with the region continuing to shine as one of the world’s leading examples of post-pandemic tourism reactivation.
This year, 60 airlines in 31 countries are providing connectivity through a total of 95,000 flights from 47 global airports to Quintana Roo’s three international airports. In the two years since the Mexican Caribbean’s destinations began to re-welcome tourists, over 20 million arrivals have visited the region.
The most-visited region in Mexico, the state encompasses 28 protected natural areas, inhabited by a host of endemic species, and more than 10 treasured archeological sites, plus immeasurable cultural riches.
Between January and May 2022, Quintana Roo recorded the arrival of 6,283,000 foreign and domestic passengers—representing an increase of 9.6 percent over the same period in 2019. In 2022 alone, its hotel infrastructure has expanded by at least 3,000 hotel rooms, with more hospitality projects in the pipeline.
“If Quintana Roo were a country, we would be the third most-visited in the American continent during 2021, only behind Mexico and the United States. Our connectivity has been key to the return of tourism,” said Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “In 2021, the United States became our main market, surpassing domestic travel, in large part due to the air connectivity that directly links 44 U.S. cities, highlighting the confidence from airlines such as American Airlines; despite the pandemic, they never ceased operations to the Mexican Caribbean and have increased air offer to the state's airports by 34%.”
In May, multiple airlines added new flights to Quintana Roo: Frontier Airlines commenced connecting flights from Houston and Tampa to Cancun; Condor started flying from Frankfurt to Cancun; TUI added seasonal summer and winter service from Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Newcastle, Amsterdam, and Brussels to Cancun; Iberojet added flights from Lisbon, Madrid, and Barcelona to Cancun during April, May and June; AirCaraïbes will fly from Paris-Orly to Cancun in October; SKY from Lima to Cancun in June; and Volaris from Lima to Cancun in June.
In May and June, Southwest Airlines began operating connecting flights from Denver and Austin to Cozumel; American Airlines added connecting flights from Miami, Austin and Philadelphia to Cozumel for May, June, and November; United Airlines started service from Los Angeles to Cozumel in May; Air Canada from Montreal to Cozumel in May; and Sun Country Airlines from Dallas to Cozumel in July.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Foundation Aims To Inspire Caribbean Youth Through Soccer
For more information on Mexican Caribbean, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS