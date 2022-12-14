Mexico's Tourism Revenue Continues Dramatic Growth
December 14, 2022
More than $22 billion will enter Mexico from international visitors from January to October 2022, 49.2 percent more than during the same period in 2021.
Foreign exchange income from international visitors over the first three-quarters of the year was $22.5 billion. The figure exceeded the foreign exchange captured in the same period of 2019 by 11.6 percent, according to data from Mexico's Ministry of Tourism.
Based on the results of the International Travelers Survey published by INEGI, between January and October 2022, 30.7 million international tourists entered the country, which represents 21.5 percent more compared to 2021. What's more, that tally is just 15.8 percent shy of the 36.4 million international tourists that entered in the same period of 2019.
Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, said that the average expenditure of international tourists from January to October 2022 was $691, which is 24.1 percent more compared to 2021, surpassing by 37.1 percent the $504.1 recorded in the same period of 2019.
Mexico's Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués reported that, in the first 10 months of 2022, 17.1 million inbound tourists arrived in Mexico via air. This represents 55.6 percent more compared to 2021, also surpassing by 7.5 percent the inbound tourists via air hosted during the same period of 2019 (15.9 million).
The official also commented that foreign exchange income from inbound tourists via air from January to October 2022 increased 55.5 percent compared to 2021, registering $19.1 million, and an increase of 18 percent compared to the $16.2 million during the same period of 2019.
The Secretary of Tourism emphasized that between January and October 2022, 52.5 million international visitors entered the country, registering a growth of 18.8 percent from last year and just 33.7 percent shy of 2019 when 79.5 million international visitors arrived.
From January to October 2022, the balance from international travelers was $16.9 billion, 52.7 percent more than that recorded between January and October 2021, also exceeding that same 2019 period by 39.9 percent.
