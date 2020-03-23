Miami Launches New Program to Support Restaurant Recovery
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 23, 2020
With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down restaurants all over the country, restaurateurs are understandably worried about how their businesses will recover after prolonged suspension.
To combat this, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has launched the “Miami Eats” program, which encourages locals to enjoy takeout from Miami’s local eateries to support restaurant employees.
With more than 270 restaurants, Miami locals have an endless array of options to order from.
Though some restaurants are new to dining out, most establishments are offering special options for the people stuck at home, including affordable family meals, gourmet make-at-home meal kits, free desserts and special discounts.
“In this time of uncertainty, the GMCVB’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of residents and the local hospitality industry remains steadfast,” said William D. Talbert III, C.D.M.E., President and CEO of the GMCVB. “We are committed to striking a balance between responsible promotion of the local hospitality industry while adhering to government and healthcare official guidelines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Miami Eats is completely free and open to all Miami-Dade County restaurants regardless of location, cuisine or price point. Orders are encouraged directly through the restaurant or, if unavailable, through third-party delivery companies.
