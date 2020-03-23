Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Mon March 23 2020

Miami Launches New Program to Support Restaurant Recovery

Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 23, 2020

Ocean Drive, Miami, Florida, nightlife
PHOTO: Nightlife along Ocean Drive, Miami, Florida. (photo via Pgiam/E+)

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down restaurants all over the country, restaurateurs are understandably worried about how their businesses will recover after prolonged suspension.

To combat this, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has launched the “Miami Eats” program, which encourages locals to enjoy takeout from Miami’s local eateries to support restaurant employees.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Tokyo, bay, athlete, yoga

Tokyo Olympics to Be Postponed Says IOC Member

Destination & Tourism
Businesswoman using mobile ride share app

Lyft is Offering Free Rides for Those in Need

Car Rental & Rail
MGM Grand exterior

MGM Resorts Pledges $1 Million for Employees, Donates 400,000...

Hotel & Resort
Sir Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson Responds to Criticism With Checkbook

Airlines & Airports

With more than 270 restaurants, Miami locals have an endless array of options to order from.

Though some restaurants are new to dining out, most establishments are offering special options for the people stuck at home, including affordable family meals, gourmet make-at-home meal kits, free desserts and special discounts.

“In this time of uncertainty, the GMCVB’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of residents and the local hospitality industry remains steadfast,” said William D. Talbert III, C.D.M.E., President and CEO of the GMCVB. “We are committed to striking a balance between responsible promotion of the local hospitality industry while adhering to government and healthcare official guidelines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Miami Eats is completely free and open to all Miami-Dade County restaurants regardless of location, cuisine or price point. Orders are encouraged directly through the restaurant or, if unavailable, through third-party delivery companies.

For more information on Miami

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Tokyo, bay, athlete, yoga

Tokyo Olympics to Be Postponed Says IOC Member

Caribbean Resorts and Destinations Expand COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19: Hawaii Will Quarantine All Arrivals for 14 Days

How CVBs Are Supporting Communities During COVID-19

Bahamas Strengthens Its Protections Against COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS