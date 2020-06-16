Miami Pauses Reopening Process After Coronavirus Cases Spike
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 16, 2020
The Mayor of Miami announced the city would not move into the next phase of reopening as a result of a recent spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in the area.
According to ABCNews.com, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez revealed Monday the city is not ready to move into Phase 3 of the reopening process as Florida is one of 22 states where new coronavirus cases have increased over the past 14 days.
The Florida health department reported more than 77,000 positive cases and roughly 3,000 deaths as of Monday.
Suarez said that while Miami would not advance to Phase 3 yet, government officials would not “roll back the opening or to return to a stay-at-home mandate.” The plan will be for the city to remain at Phase 2 while more testing is conducted.
“If we continue on this trajectory, we are going to be put in the position where we have to make tough choices,” Suarez told ABCNews.com.
In addition, travelers looking to visit Florida theme parks, beaches or other top attractions would still need to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are residents of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines announced it would add almost 1,000 flights and boost service to key summer destinations in July, including popular leisure markets in Florida.
