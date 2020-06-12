Some Travelers Heading to Florida Attractions Still Need to Quarantine
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 12, 2020
Travelers looking to visit Florida theme parks will still need to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are residents of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
According to FoxNews.com, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-82 in March, which called for travelers arriving in the state to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine, and the order remains intact.
Bermuda to Reopen to Air Travelers on July 1Destination & Tourism
Carnival CEO Unsure When Cruises Will Return, Says Demand...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next MonthHotel & Resort
With theme parks like Disney World opening on July 11 and Universal Studios already reopened, tourists looking to visit the facilities from the tri-state area must agree to a two-week self-quarantine at their own expense.
Travelers who do not follow the mandatory protocol will face a $500 fine or 60 days in jail.
“All persons isolating or quarantining will be responsible for all costs associated with their isolation or quarantine,” Executive Order 20-82 reads. “This includes transportation, lodging, food, medical care and any other expenses to sustain the individual during their period of isolation or quarantine.”
Florida Health Department’s Orange County director Dr. Raul Pino said the requirement is “likely to change,” but there is no timetable set to repeal the quarantine policy as the state continues to reopen the tourism industry.
While there has been confusion about the quarantine orders, Florida’s beaches, hotels and other attractions have slowly begun to reopen and are showing signs of life from what can only be described as the devastating effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
For more information on Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS