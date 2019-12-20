Mixing Business and Leisure in the Dominican Republic
Destination & Tourism Dominican Republic Patrick Clarke December 20, 2019
You don't have to choose between business or leisure in the Dominican Republic.
That's because the DR has it all, whether you're looking to break from the daily grind and unwind in paradise or take your business to the next level with some invaluable teambuilding and treat your employees in the Caribbean's second-largest and most diverse country or a little bit of both.
The DR is safe—despite what some mainstream media reports have led many to believe—and it's incredibly accessible, boasting as many as eight international airports in total.
The Caribbean hotspot is also just a two-hour flight from Miami and a four-hour flight from New York City, making it an ideal meeting destination for business travelers and the perfect setting for an incentive trip to boost sales and productivity.
Tourist-friendly Punta Cana is a no-brainer for large events thanks to its plethora of all-inclusive hotels and resorts in a prime location along the beachfront. The region is also home to the country's largest convention center space.
The historic capital city of Santo Domingo is also an easy choice for medium and large events. The charming locale offers thousands of hotel rooms from some of the world's top brands.
Business travelers can also network or close the big deal on more than two dozen exceptional golf courses, including world-renowned courses in luxurious La Romana.
In between work, there are plenty of ways to play, whether it's testing your courage on pulse-pounding ziplines and hiking tours or sipping a refreshing cocktail with your feet up on one of the DR's many world-class beaches.
The Dominican Republic boasts a hotel inventory of more than 80,000 rooms, so finding a property that can accommodate you and your group is simple, no matter the size.
