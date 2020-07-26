Mom Caught With Guns, Marijuana in Diaper Bag at Disney World
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 26, 2020
Sunblock? Check.
Diapers? Check.
Baby wipes? Check.
Guns? Marijuana? Uh …. Check?
A Georgia mother was arrested at Walt Disney World while trying to enter EPCOT after security officials found two handguns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag, according to court documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested July 18 and faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession.
The incident happened three days after Disney reopened EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, and a week after the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened.
No weapons of any kind are allowed on Disney properties.
When a WDW employee found one gun, a 9-millimeter handgun and a plastic bag of marijuana “in plain view,” Orange County, Fla., deputies were contacted. The responding officer found a second weapon, a .45 caliber handgun, on the bottom of the bag.
