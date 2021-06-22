More Caribbean Nations Reopen With Updated Entry Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major June 22, 2021
The French Caribbean overseas territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique this week reopened their borders to U.S. visitors. Designated a “green” country under France’s certificate authorizing travel between international countries and the Caribbean nations, travelers from the U.S. will be subject to COVID-19 testing prior to arrival.
Travelers to Guadeloupe and Martinique are required to provide proof of a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before departure or proof of a negative an antigen test result fewer than 48 hours prior to travel. Under the new guidelines, vaccinated visitors are not subject to quarantine requirements.
French government officials also announced the imminent resumption of airline service across the region, including twice-weekly scheduled flights from Miami to Martinique and regional flights between Guadeloupe and Saint Lucia, Dominica, Curaçao, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, the Dominican Republic and San Juan.
France authorized Saint Barthélemy, another overseas Caribbean territory, to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on June 9. The territory initially reopened to visitors in June 2020 but shut down travel to the country down on February 3 of this year due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 variants.
Saint Barthélemy travelers must provide proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR test done within three days of arrival or an antigen test result taken within 48 hours to enter the country. Visitors under 18 are not required to present proof of vaccination, and travelers below age five are not subject to testing.
Several other Caribbean nations have updated travel protocols in recent weeks, enabling vaccinated travelers to enter the countries with fewer restrictions and quarantine requirements, including the British Virgin Islands.
Last week Anguilla received the Centers for Disease Control’s Level 1 classification, the lowest COVID-19 risk level; beginning July 1, all Anguilla visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter the country.
Travelers to Anguilla must still apply for entry and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test three to five days prior to arrival. However visitors will no longer be required to undergo testing upon arrival and can travel freely throughout Anguilla.
