Last updated: 09:30 AM ET, Fri May 13 2022

Myanmar to Resume Issuing International Travel Visas

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 13, 2022

Yangon, Myanmar skyline with Shwedagon Pagoda.
Yangon, Myanmar skyline with Shwedagon Pagoda.

Myanmar announced it would resume issuing visas to international travelers as part of an effort to assist its tourism industry, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Associated Press, government officials in Myanmar revealed they would begin issuing tourist “e-Visas” on May 15 that can be accessed and approved online. The decision comes after the country welcomed international commercial flights again on April 17.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
ARAJET and AERODOM officials.

ARAJET and AERODOM Sign New Airport Agreement

Rendering of EPCOT

EPCOT’s Transformation Celebrates Our World and the...

An NBA game inside American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami, FTX Arena

gallery icon The Best US Cities for Basketball Fans

COVID-19 Test on mobile phone, negative COVID-19 test

Data Shows Impact of US Pre-Departure Testing Travel Recovery

A plane taking off from Tampa International Airport

gallery icon The Most, Least Expensive US Airports To Fly Out Of

To apply, travelers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative results of a PCR test taken before their flight and an applicable travel insurance policy. Upon arrival, visitors must take an ATK rapid test.

Before the pandemic, Myanmar welcomed 4.36 million visitor arrivals in 2019, but the country shut down international tourism due to rising infections. The government is following most Southeast Asian nations that have already reopened to travelers.

Despite the country reopening to tourism, the United States Department of State issued a Level 4 travel advisory for the country due to “areas of civil unrest and armed conflict,” as the country is currently embroiled in clashes between the military-led government and resistance groups.

The State Department also advises American tourists to “reconsider travel to Burma due to COVID-19-related restrictions.”

Sponsored Content

For more information on Myanmar (Burma)

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Ocho Rios Jamaica

Airlines Expanding Jamaica Flights From US Cities

Delta Air Lines

Cancun, Riviera Maya Region Drop Mask Mandate

Data Shows Impact of US Pre-Departure Testing Travel Recovery

Brazil Travel Campaign Generated Millions in US Travel Bookings

Panama City Beach Unveils Accessible Travel Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS