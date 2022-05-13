Myanmar to Resume Issuing International Travel Visas
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 13, 2022
Myanmar announced it would resume issuing visas to international travelers as part of an effort to assist its tourism industry, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Associated Press, government officials in Myanmar revealed they would begin issuing tourist “e-Visas” on May 15 that can be accessed and approved online. The decision comes after the country welcomed international commercial flights again on April 17.
To apply, travelers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative results of a PCR test taken before their flight and an applicable travel insurance policy. Upon arrival, visitors must take an ATK rapid test.
Before the pandemic, Myanmar welcomed 4.36 million visitor arrivals in 2019, but the country shut down international tourism due to rising infections. The government is following most Southeast Asian nations that have already reopened to travelers.
Despite the country reopening to tourism, the United States Department of State issued a Level 4 travel advisory for the country due to “areas of civil unrest and armed conflict,” as the country is currently embroiled in clashes between the military-led government and resistance groups.
The State Department also advises American tourists to “reconsider travel to Burma due to COVID-19-related restrictions.”
