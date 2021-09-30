Nashville To Celebrate Several Anniversaries, New Openings in 2022
September 30, 2021
The year 2022 is set to be a big year for Nashville, Tennessee, as it prepares to celebrate several key anniversaries of the city’s biggest attractions, venues and festivals beginning next year, as well as new openings.
The city known for being a musical powerhouse will celebrate many anniversaries of historic establishments, especially those relating to music. The Ryman Auditorium will celebrate its 130th anniversary, while the Nashville Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The CMA Awards and the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum will both celebrate their 55th anniversary. The iconic Bluebird Cafe is celebrating its 40th year in business in 2022, while the Music City Walk of Fame will celebrate its 15th year.
“After the ups and downs we’ve all endured over the past year and a half, we’re looking forward to celebrating the anniversaries of some of Music City’s biggest institutions and events that help make Nashville so unique,” said Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “These milestones are significant on their own but even more appreciated now.”
Additionally, the city will welcome several new upscale hotels in 2022, including the Conrad Nashville, 1Hotel Nashville and the Four Seasons Nashville. The city’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood will open the nation’s largest soccer-specific stadium next year, home to the Nashville SC, with room for 30,000 fans.
