National Parks Ask Visitors to Practice Social Distancing
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 24, 2020
It seems as though some people cannot help but take advantage of the few establishments left open amid all the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. National parks around the country that waived entrance fees saw such a busy weekend that many are now urging visitors to practice social distancing as they hike around the parks.
The National Park Service announced last week that all national parks that remain open are following all guidelines by the CDC, keeping open park space free for visitors while shutting down enclosed spaces such as visitor centers and shuttles.
However, the weekend saw many park visitors not following one of the most crucial guidelines urged by the CDC: social distancing.
Shenandoah National Park made a statement via social media that some areas had to be closed due to congestion. The National Mall’s Tidal Basin area had to be closed Saturday because it was "increasingly difficult to maintain effective social distancing." Zion National Park shared a photo of a crowded hiking trail while pleading with visitors to practice social distancing.
"We needed to close in order to reach the goals that most Americans would agree are important, that is to flatten the curve, make sure hospitals have adequate resources and make sure the National Park Service doesn't inadvertently create a bigger problem," said Phil Francis, a former park superintendent and chairman of the Coalition to Protect America's Parks.
The decision for select national parks to remain open drew criticism from locals who were concerned that free entrance would draw large crowds and pose a continued risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
"These are, in many cases, rural communities that don't have the facilities to handle a major outbreak if it were to occur, and they want to protect the people that live in the county. If you do the math, you just can't handle tourists on top of people that live in the county," said Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association.
Despite many claiming the irresponsible nature of allowing parks to remain open during a pandemic, many national parks are determined to provide a haven for residents stuck at home. The National Park Service encourages visitors to follow CDC, state and local guidelines, including social distancing, frequently washing hands and covering the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing. Anyone who is feeling sick is urged to stay home.
