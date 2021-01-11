Nearly a Million Tourists Arrived in Quintana Roo for Holidays
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 11, 2021
Initial estimates from tourism officials showed nearly one million travelers arrived in Quintana Roo during the recent Winter Holiday period.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Secretariat of Tourism Marisol Vanegas Perez said that over 150 hotels serving the popular destinations in the region requested special permission to exceed the allowed 60 percent capacity due to increased demand.
Perez said that despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and subsequent restrictions, approximately 961,000 travelers spent their holidays in Quintana Roo between December 22 and January 6.
“With everything that has happened due to the pandemic, we could say that we had a successful year-end holiday season with a good number of hotels open, increased operations at the airport, tourists from the United States and from around the country,” Perez told Riviera Maya News.
“We also had tourists from other nations, which translates into job creation and more operations for travel agents, rental companies, nautical services and restaurants among many others,” Perez continued.
Tourism officials also revealed visitors from the United States totaled the largest portion of the arrivals, led by Mexican nationals visiting the popular beach areas.
Last week, hotel officials representing some of Mexico’s most popular tourism destinations have started working on COVID-19 vaccination and testing policies to help maintain competitiveness despite the ongoing pandemic.
In addition, government officials in Quintana Roo announced foreign tourists arriving in the region would be required to pay a $10 fee, beginning on April 1.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS