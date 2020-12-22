Quintana Roo Announces New Tourism Tax for 2021
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 22, 2020
Government officials in Quintana Roo have announced foreign tourists arriving in the region will be required to pay a $10 fee, beginning on April 1, 2021.
According to The Riviera Maya Times, the Mexican state’s Secretary for Tourism (Sedetur) Marisol Vanegas said the recently approved tax on travelers is not expected to “make a dent” in the overall number of arrivals.
Vanegas said the new Quintana Roo tourism tax is similar to those enforced in other popular destinations and would help offset a small portion of the financial devastation caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
While government officials support the tax, hoteliers, travel agencies and tour operators are warning of the potential consequences. They warn that other destinations such as the Dominican Republic and Cuba with no fees could lure travelers away.
The National Air Transport Chamber (Canaero) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are joining in the protests against the new tourism tax, saying the rule would “discourage the arrival of tourists.”
Airlines are concerned about collecting the tourism tax and the potential impact it would have on arrivals and the time spent getting through customs. Airport officials in Cancun said the city is approaching three million visitors since reopening in June.
Earlier this month, Quintana Roo announced the region would receive an investment of $7 billion to boost the local economy devastated by COVID-19. Institute for the Development and Financing of the State of Quintana Roo (Idefin) director Bernardo Cueto Riestra said the money would be distributed in 21 different projects.
