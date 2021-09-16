Netherlands Adjusts Quarantine Requirements, Implements Mandatory Vaccine Passports
September 16, 2021
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands announced quarantine restrictions imposed on arrivals from very high-risk countries—including the United States and the United Kingdom—will be abolished on September 22, while social distancing protocols would end on September 25.
Earlier this month, the Netherlands had announced that vaccinated American travelers would face a quarantine period upon arrival, while unvaccinated tourists would have to cancel their plans altogether.
According to The Associated Press, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday the social distancing and quarantine guidelines have been in place for the past 18 months, but the restrictions are being lifted as vaccine mandates take effect.
The Netherlands’ coronavirus passports will verify if travelers and locals have received a full inoculation, recently tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19 before they enter venues like bars, restaurants and theaters.
Rutte also revealed Tuesday that discos and nightclubs would be permitted to reopen but will have to shut their doors at midnight, along with other bars and restaurants.
After massive demonstrations demanding the resumption of music festivals and similar events over the weekend, the government also said outdoor music and arts festivals would be permitted as long as attendees show a COVID-19 health pass.
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the policy mirrors that of France and other European countries with similar rules requiring a COVID-19 pass to get into public venues. An estimated 77 percent of adults in the Netherlands are fully vaccinated.
“In neighboring countries, you see that the COVID pass also has a positive effect on the vaccination level,” de Jonge said. “If that happens here, that is of course a plus.”
