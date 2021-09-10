France Bans Nonessential Travel for Unvaccinated Americans
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 10, 2021
France announced Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be prohibited from nonessential travel to the country.
According to The Local, France became the latest nation to follow the European Union’s recommendation to remove the United States from its safe travel list due to the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
The French government removed Israel and the U.S. from the country’s “green” list, downgrading the nations to the “orange” list. To visit, unvaccinated Americans must prove an essential reason for the visit, present a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for seven days upon arrival.
Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can still visit for any reason without a negative test result.
France is the latest European country to change entry policies for U.S. arrivals. Earlier this week, Spain announced it would require Americans to show proof they received two full coronavirus vaccination shots.
Italy now requires visitors from all countries to show proof of a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before travel, regardless of vaccination status. Denmark and the Netherlands also require proof of vaccination for U.S. travelers, while Sweden has banned nonessential travel for all Americans.
For more information on France
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS