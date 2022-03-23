Nevis Cross Channel Swim Highlights Returning Caribbean Events
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 23, 2022
Easing pandemic conditions are enabling the return of signature Caribbean events. Among the more highly anticipated is the resumption of the March 27 Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim sponsored by the Nevis Tourism Authority.
The challenging swim race between the Federation’s two islands had been cancelled for two years due to pandemic-imposed Covid restrictions. With its resumption, the swim race across the narrows from Oualie Beach on Nevis to Cockleshell Beach on St. Kitts is open to competitive swimmers as well as novice enthusiasts.
Organized by the SKN Swimming Federation, the race has fielded participants as young as 8 years old. Along the way, swimmers encounter the waters’ stunning marine life, including turtles and schools of fish.
““This year’s Channel Swim promises to be a particularly inspiring event. We’ve waited a long time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event,” said Devon Liburd, NTA’s interim CEO, “and the important work that the SKN Swimming Federation does for our local children. I know I speak for our entire community when I say how glad I am that this day has finally come.”
Prizes will go to the top three male and female race finishers in the under-19, 20 to 39, 40 to 59, and over-60 age categories. The SKN Swimming Federation is inviting attendees to donate new or used swim goggles to Gifting Goggles, an initiative that distributes goggles to children participating in swim instruction programs throughout the islands.
Nevis on Film
Nevis is also creating a profile as a Caribbean-based location for feature film production. A Week in Paradise, a romance movie from U.K.-based MSR Media, was filmed in Nevis and debuted in February.
In January 2021 Nevis’ government reached an agreement with MSR Media in January 2021 to produce two films and create the infrastructure for an on-island film industry. Since then, four films have been produced on Nevis for international distribution in 2022.
Two of the films One Year Off and Assailant, have been sold to distributors and are pending release dates. A third, Christmas in the Caribbean, is currently in post-production.
“This type of high-level exposure is incredibly valuable for Nevis as it showcases the island’s natural beauty as well as its ability to accommodate large-scale projects with ease,” said NTA officials in a statement.
The Nevis Island Administration, Nevis Tourism Authority and MSR Media hosted a February 12 outdoor community screening at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Pinney’s Beach.
