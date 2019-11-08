New Dominican Republic Retreat Blends Surfing, Yoga and Meditation
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti November 08, 2019
In today’s world, filled with stress and mental overload, Surfasana invites anyone looking to unplug from the daily grind, and reconnect with themselves and nature’s elements, to experience a new kind of surf retreat on the Dominican Republic’s north coast. The non-competitive atmosphere is designed to awaken the spirit, and develop and refine both physical and mental balance.
A new discipline that combines yoga, meditation and surfing, Surfasana teaches techniques that allow surfers of all skill-levels to refine their moves, even while miles away from the ocean. The retreat itself, however, is located right on the beach, at the boutique hotel, El Encuentro Surf Lodge. Single- and double-room accommodations are available, all with private baths; some set in the upper garden and others in the lower gardens, complete with private terraces. Bordered by palm trees, lush greenery and tropical flowers, and overlooking the local hills.
New Report Says Travel Industry Must Come Together Now to...Features & Advice
Global Hotel Chain Leads the Way On Sustainable Seafood...Hotel & Resort
Hurtigruten Leads in the Sustainability Movement With Cutting...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahia Principe Is Advancing 10 of UN's 17 Sustainable...Hotel & Resort
All-inclusive, week- or weekend-long experiences begin with private transfer from Puerto Plata (POP) airport to El Encuentro Surf Lodge and include three daily meals, including both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Guests are offered their choice of vegetarian, vegan or meat proteins to best suit their body’s individual needs and requirements. With a strong emphasis on incorporating fruits, vegetables, nut and legumes into its dishes, all food served at the hotel is organically grown, sourced locally, chemical-free and minimally processed.
Guests begin each morning with an early meditation, a Surfasana-style signature yoga warm-up and then breakfast, followed by surfing classes led by international surf champion and former Red Bull kite-surf ambassador, Luciano Gonzales.
After an hour-and-a-half of paddling and practicing their moves in the ocean, participants will engage in “Surftalk”—a group discussion that focuses on exploring the mind-body connection and using meditative practices to achieve mental fitness, which, in turn, improves surfing performance.
After lunch, there’s plenty of free time for guests to take a siesta, enjoy the Lodge’s saltwater swimming pool and discreet pool bar, stroll along the beach, or visit the nearby towns of Cabarete and Sosua, before another Surfasana session. Then, dinner will be enjoyed either at the hotel or, perhaps, locally during evening events created especially for Surfasana’s guests.
Participants can expect to return home feeling relaxed, reenergized, and motivated to continue practicing the mindfulness techniques and exercise methods they’ve acquired throughout their lives.
Non-participating companions are welcome to join at a reduced package rate, and solo travelers can book comfortable single accommodations with the single supplement fee waived when traveling between January and April, 2020. Special incentives are also available for yoga instructors who bring along a group of participants, with a maximum number of twelve per retreat session.
For more information, visit Surfasana.com.
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS