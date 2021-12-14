New Nonstop Flights Expand Anguilla Access
Sunday’s launch of the first-ever nonstop twice-weekly flights between Miami International Airport and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport significantly eases access to the Caribbean island for West Coast and Canadian travelers and opens Anguilla to nascent incentive and group market travelers.
The new American Airlines flights are at the forefront of a strong post-outbreak tourism environment for Anguilla. Construction of a new ferry terminal, currently the island’s main access point, is underway, and resort officials here report strong winter bookings, led by the new Aurora Anguilla luxury resort.
The new American flights resulted from “a team effort,” said Hadyn Hughes, Anguilla’s tourism minister, at a ceremony following the flight’s arrival.
“Without the buy-in of our hotel partners, the work of the chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) Kenroy Herbert, director [Stacey] Liburd and [ATB’s] board and staff this would not be possible,” he said.
Hughes also cited the Ministry of Tourism staff and personnel at the country’s health and finance agencies for readying Anguilla to host the nonstop service.
“This is a historic day and it is safe to say [it] would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of American Airlines, who like us kept engaged and exchanged information freely at a level of unprecedented transparency,” he said. “Most of all, this would not be possible without the support of the people of Anguilla.”
“We are incredibly proud of our continued growth in the Caribbean,” said Cathy-Ann Edwards, American Airlines’ regional manager, Eastern Caribbean airport. Edwards said American will serve 35 destinations in the region this winter.
“We are underscoring our commitment to opening the doors of the Caribbean to the world,” she added, “and helping not only the recovery, but the growth of tourism in the region.”
Added Edwards, “While initially this flight will operate twice a week, we look forward to increasing our schedule to three times a week.”
“Our tourism industry is primarily leisure based but there are significant opportunities to grow in the incentive and corporate arenas,” Liburd said Sunday. “Scheduled service on a legacy carrier offering first and business class as well as coach makes a huge difference in our pursuit of [these] lucrative segments.”
Liburd added, “Americans’ corporate relationships, loyalty programs and vast network of travel professionals offer exciting prospects for us as we introduce Anguilla to new audiences in new markets.”
Indeed, Anguilla’s tourism profile is growing as the destination continues a trend of strong post-outbreak arrivals. Nearly all of the country’s deluxe resorts are reporting strong bookings for the “festive” winter season. “We are very encouraged by our forward bookings,” said Liburd.
Anguilla’s leisure visitor growth will likely grow beyond the new American service as regional carrier Cape Air recently announced the launch of twice-daily, direct flights between St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla beginning November 20. ATB officials have also discussed a nonstop service on JetBlue, said an agency official.
