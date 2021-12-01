New Poll Suggests Fears of Omicron Will Not Significantly Affect Travel
Americans are largely taking new COVID-19 variants in stride.
Polling conducted by MedJet found that travelers are keeping their plans in place in the presence of variants.
MedJet polled members in November and found that more than 84 percent of those who responded had future travel plans in place. Ninety percent were planning to take a domestic trip in the next nine months and 70 percent expected to take an international trip within the next nine months.
The good news, when it comes to variants is that while 51 percent of MedJet members reported that previous variants and spikes had affected their future travel plans, only 25 percent of respondents reported having actually canceled because of them.
“Most just changed their destination, or mode of transport, or lodging,” said Gobbels. “Barring any more serious travel bans, which President Biden just announced he does not currently foresee, we expect a large portion of our members to continue traveling despite the emergence of Omicron. Some may need to make new plans if their flights or tours are canceled, or if border closures (like Japan and Israel currently) affect them.”
Unfortunately, while travelers may want to travel, many travel plans were affected by variants.
Fifty-one percent said previous variants and spikes had already affected future travel plans. Twenty-seven percent said variants, and spikes had not and 23 percent said that they weren't sure yet.
One of the biggest concerns was that they would test positive for COVID-19 and not be able to return home. Forty-two percent said that they were worried about this, and 58 percent were more concerned about being hospitalized for COVID while away from home.
“That’s why we recommend travel insurance with trip interruption that covers COVID, to cover any additional hotel nights and rebooking flights,” said Gobbels, “and a Medjet membership to get moved to a hospital at home should you actually need hospitalization.”
Differing entry requirements in different destinations are one of the major challenges for travelers.
“One of the biggest frustrations we hear lately, from members calling in, is how varied the entry requirements are," said Gobbels. "The advent of entry requirement search tools like SHERPA has been helpful for travelers researching and keeping track of requirements and changes. We actually added it to our website last month to help with that.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
