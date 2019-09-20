New Study Shows How Beer Lovers Are Traveling
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 20, 2019
Have beer will travel. That's how most Americans feel apparently.
Visit Anaheim, the official destination organization for Anaheim, published new research Thursday that shows that as many as seven out of 10 U.S. drinkers have traveled to a destination specifically to try the region's local alcohol.
The survey of 2,000 Americans also revealed that 72 percent of beer drinkers have dedicated some vacation time to tasting beers at a local brewery.
California is among the most popular destinations for traveling tasters, with 41 percent of American drinkers having visited the Golden State. Other popular stops for suds-seekers include Germany, France, Italy and Belgium, according to Visit Anaheim's study.
More than one out of three beer drinkers (37 percent) indicated that they "often" try new varieties of beers when traveling, likely leading them to explore more of a destination than they otherwise might.
"You don’t have to be a cicerone to appreciate the perfect pint in Anaheim," said Charles Harris, senior vice president of marketing, Visit Anaheim, referring to the city's booming craft beer scene in a statement accompanying the organization's findings. "Our tight-knit community of brewers is gaining national attention, building Orange County’s reputation as a center of innovative craft brewing. Anaheim should definitely be on your list of cities to visit on your next beercation."
Travelers already planning their next "beercation" should consider one of these delicious states.
For more information on California, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS