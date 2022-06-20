Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Mon June 20 2022

New Zealand Lifts Pre-Departure Testing Requirement

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 20, 2022

Kia Ora, Auckland International Airport, New Zealand, new zealand reopening
The words "Kia Ora" welcome travelers to New Zealand's Auckland International Airport. Their simplest translation means "Welcome" in Maori. (photo via Tourism New Zealand)

Beginning Monday, June 20, travelers entering New Zealand will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

Travelers are also no longer required to complete the New Zealand Traveler Declaration Form.

Unvaccinated individuals are now allowed to transit through New Zealand.

Travelers are currently still required to test themselves upon arrival or on the first day of their trip and on the fifth or sixth days of arrival. If they test positive at either time, they are required to take a PCR test to verify their results.

Travelers exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during travel now have two options to prove they don’t have COVID-19: presenting a negative test result or a certificate from a health professional explaining why it’s unlikely they have the virus.

All travelers to New Zealand are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, obtain a traveler visa and adhere to the post-arrival testing requirements.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

To learn more about traveling to New Zealand, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
