'NYC: Above and Beyond' Exhibit Coming to Empire State Building
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 03, 2019
New York City's Empire State Building is partnering with the city's official destination marketing organization, NYC & Company on a brand-new interactive experience.
Scheduled to open in fall 2019, the new "NYC: Above and Beyond" exhibit on the 80th floor will provide travelers with personalized recommendations.
Visitors will be asked a handful of questions about their interests and the duration of their stay. Afterward, the exhibit will display a comprehensive list of recommendations for things to see and do throughout the five boroughs.
Participants can select their favorites and have them e-mailed or transferred directly to their handheld devices.
The exhibit will be accessible to wheelchairs and small children.
"We congratulate the Empire State Building Observatory on this truly remarkable reinvention of one of the world’s most beloved sites. Visitors are in for a real treat, whether they are rediscovering this iconic attraction or experiencing it for the very first time," said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s President and CEO, in a statement. "NYC & Company is also proud to partner in the Observatory’s new 'NYC: Above and Beyond' experience, a completely digital itinerary planning resource for the dynamic neighborhoods and boroughs that await them beyond the view."
"We are honored to partner with NYC & Company on this brand-new venture to improve the visitor experience to New York City at the World’s Most Famous Building," added Empire State Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Anthony E. Malkin.
Completed in 1931, the 102-story and 1,454-foot-tall Empire State Building in midtown Manhattan was the world's tallest building for nearly four decades and draws more than four million visitors each year.
Travelers can find more information on the upcoming NYC: Above and Beyond exhibit and purchase their tickets at esbnyc.com.
The news comes one month after NYC & Company signed its first-ever city-to-city tourism partnership with Buenos Aires.
