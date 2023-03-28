NYC & Company Rebrands to New York City Tourism + Conventions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 28, 2023
New York City's official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau has unveiled a new name and brand identity as NYC & Company becomes New York City Tourism + Conventions.
The organization's new brand system will target travelers from all over the globe with a brand new strategy and a comprehensive visual identity system that includes a new logo, color standards, typography, art direction and graphic elements, the DMO announced on Tuesday.
The introduction of the new name and brand identity coincides with the launch of a new social campaign, #WHATSGOODNYC, which will aim to amplify the opinions of the city's 8.5 million residents in terms of the best things to do and places to go.
New York City Tourism + Conventions will also launch a new website, nyctourism.com, in May, as well as new social channels—@nyctourism and @nyctourismnews—across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn in addition to new media assets.
"Through these exciting changes, our intention is to create even greater engagement and value for travelers, partners and other stakeholders in a way that also ensures New York City remains a premier destination for business and leisure travel," New York City Tourism + Conventions Chief Marketing Officer Nancy Mammana said in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement.
"This introduction of our new name and brand system marks a significant moment for our organization," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. "Our new brand captures the essence of New York City in its entirety: an ever-expansive destination that offers diverse and authentic experiences that enrich the traveler and benefit all New Yorkers. The shift strategically positions us to continue leading the city's nearly $65 billion tourism economy. It makes clear our purpose and mission as the official tourism organization for one of the world's greatest destinations—our commitment to New York City has never been greater."
"We are excited about this brand evolution and for the organization's continued stewardship of New York City's tourism industry," added Charles Flateman, New York City Tourism + Conventions Board Chair and Executive Vice President of The Shubert Organization.
"The creation of this brand new system was informed and supported by dozens of organizations and hundreds of individuals from the tourism industry including members and visitors alike. We look forward to working with all our partners and stakeholders to further the work of connecting local businesses, visitors and residents, and spreading the benefits of tourism across all five boroughs."
New York City experienced a dramatic recovery in 2022, hosting more than 56 million travelers, a remarkable 72.5 percent increase over 2021.
"With over 56 million visitors to the five boroughs last year, fueling tens of billions of dollars in spending for our local economy New York City is not coming back, it is back," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "New York City Tourism + Conventions' new branding reflects our city's energy and spirit and will make sure everyone knows that there's never been a better time to visit the greatest city in the world. I'm a five-borough mayor, and I look forward to seeing visitors all over the Big Apple this year."
