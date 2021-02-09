NYC & Company Unveils The Black Experience in NYC
To help visitors and locals make the most of Black History Month, NYC & Company unveiled The Black Experience in NYC, a content hub at nycgo.com/TheBlackExperience that consolidates information on Black history and cultural attractions, restaurants, businesses, events, tours and more.
In tandem with the debut of The Black Experience, NYC & Company introduced a video commemorating “the vibrancy and cultural nuances of New York City’s Black community, which enrich the City’s diversity,” NYC & Company said.
Content also includes Black-Owned Neighborhood guides, which put the focus on Harlem, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Flatbush; and “portrait videos,” featuring Black business owners and community leaders who share their stories.
“As Black History Month kicks off [in February], we are excited to launch this all-new permanent resource celebrating Black culture and the Black travel experience in New York City,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.
“NYC & Company is committed to doing even more to lift up the city’s vibrant and diverse Black community all year long, showcasing the many authentic experiences the five boroughs offer.”
Content will be added on a regular basis, NYC & Company said.
