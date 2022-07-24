NYC Officials Expecting Huge Leap in International Tourists
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 24, 2022
All the iconic landmarks are there, Broadway shows returned to The Great White Way last year, Restaurant Week savings are currently in full swing … all that was missing from New York City was the tourists.
Now, apparently, they’re coming back.
In droves.
NYC & Company officials told the New York Post they project 8.3 million international visitors this year – not back to 2019 levels but a whopping 207 percent increase over last year’s total of 2.7 million tourists who visited from outside the United States.
NYC & Company is the official tourist arm of New York City.
In addition to the more than 8 million global visitors, NYC is expecting 48.2 million Americans to visit in 2022 for a total more than 56 million tourists, which would be a huge boost to lodging, restaurants and attractions in the city.
Officials also told the Post they expect 9 million business travelers this year.
Chris Heywood, executive vice president for NYC & Company, said visitors from the United Kingdom are the key.
“The UK is a critically important market. It is typically our number one source of international travel,” Heywood said.
