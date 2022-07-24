Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Sun July 24 2022

NYC Officials Expecting Huge Leap in International Tourists

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 24, 2022

Aerial, New York City, NYC, Central Park park, skyscrapers, New York, skyline
Aerial view of Central Park sitting amid New York City skyscrapers, New York. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/naphtalina)

All the iconic landmarks are there, Broadway shows returned to The Great White Way last year, Restaurant Week savings are currently in full swing … all that was missing from New York City was the tourists.

Now, apparently, they’re coming back.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Monkeypox virus

Will World Health Organization's Declaration on Monkeypox...

Park City, Utah at dusk.

How to Explore Utah's Most Beautiful National Parks and...

Delta gate agent helping customer using a handheld device

Travel Industry Learned a Pandemic Lesson on Customer Needs

American Airlines President Robert Isom

American CEO Says Airline Shortages Go Beyond Staffing

In droves.

NYC & Company officials told the New York Post they project 8.3 million international visitors this year – not back to 2019 levels but a whopping 207 percent increase over last year’s total of 2.7 million tourists who visited from outside the United States.

NYC & Company is the official tourist arm of New York City.

In addition to the more than 8 million global visitors, NYC is expecting 48.2 million Americans to visit in 2022 for a total more than 56 million tourists, which would be a huge boost to lodging, restaurants and attractions in the city.

Officials also told the Post they expect 9 million business travelers this year.

Chris Heywood, executive vice president for NYC & Company, said visitors from the United Kingdom are the key.

“The UK is a critically important market. It is typically our number one source of international travel,” Heywood said.

Sponsored Content

For more information on New York City

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Park City, Utah at dusk.

How to Explore Utah's Most Beautiful National Parks and...

gallery icon Popular Tourist Destinations That Still Have COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Qatar Gears up for FIFA World Cup

gallery icon The Cheapest Last Minute Summer Vacation Destinations

Singapore Tourism Board Launches SingapoReunions Campaign

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS