Oahu’s Reopening Moves to Tier 4, Effective Immediately
June 11, 2021
Today, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the approval for Oahu to move ahead to Tier 4 of the city’s Reopening Strategy, KITV reported.
Therefore, effective immediately, social gatherings at outdoor venues can now include up to 25 people, although the limit for indoor gatherings remains at 10. Also, notably, outdoor weddings will now be allowed to include up to 200 participants.
“We continue to make solid progress as a community in our fight against COVID. At this point, vaccinations are key to easing restrictions, and hopefully ending the tier system altogether,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are in this fight together, and if you have yet to get your vaccination, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible.”
Other notable Tier 4 modifications include:
—Indoor organized sports may resume, with spectators permitted at up to 33 percent capacity (subject to Department of Parks and Recreation permitting and availability of the facility).
—Social establishments (e.g., dance/nightlife/karaoke) are allowed up to 50 percent capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
—Arcades are allowed to operate without capacity limits (restaurant/bar rules apply if there’s food/beverage consumption on the premises).
—Indoor events, such as concerts, meetings and conventions are allowed at 50 percent capacity, provided that all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination and if there’s a mitigation plan in place.
—Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 33 percent capacity or 67 percent capacity, as long as all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
—Outdoor events at venues without defined capacity, but which have controlled ingress and egress, are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 30 individuals per 1,000 square feet or 60 individuals per 1,000 square feet, as long as all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
—Commercial recreational boating is allowed without capacity limits (restaurant/bar rules apply if there’s food/beverage consumption).
—Road races and triathlons are allowed to take place, provided they have a permit, with the starting group size being subject to gathering size limits.
A full breakdown of Tier 4 limitations on various venues and activities is available on Honolulu’s official Reopening Strategy website.
For more information, visit oneoahu.org/reopening-strategy.
