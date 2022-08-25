Online Searches for Fall Vacations Up 40 Percent
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 25, 2022
As the end of summer vacation season draws close, a new study found that online searches for fall travel are up 40 percent compared to 2021.
According to data from Expedia, travelers from the United States are increasingly setting their sights on international destinations like Barbados, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Munich, which have seen triple-digit increases in interest for fall travel.
With flight prices likely to drop after the busy summer travel season, Expedia offers tips to help travelers stretch their dollars even further this fall. The study found that average domestic ticket prices will be around 45 percent cheaper during the week of September 26.
“Fall is right around the corner, and while many are looking forward to breaking out their favorite boots and pumpkin bread recipes, autumn also means big travel savings,” Expedia spokesperson Christie Hudson said.
The report showed that interest was growing for large U.S. cities, as New York City saw a 75 percent increase in online searches, Seattle at 55 percent, Washington D.C. at 45 percent, San Francisco at 35 percent and Boston at 30 percent.
The travel company also suggests booking international flights during the week of October 10, as average ticket prices are projected to be 20 percent lower than during summer. The data also revealed that departing on a Tuesday or Wednesday instead of a Monday will save travelers money.
“Many destinations are more affordable than they've been in months, making it the perfect time to have an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Munich or swap out the faux foliage for the real deal in New England,” Hudson continued.
Travelers still want warm-weather vacations this fall, as beach destinations have also rebounded online. Barbados saw an astounding 3,360 percent increase in interest, while Orlando jumped 60 percent, Punta Cana climbed 40 percent and Fort Lauderdale grew 25 percent.
