Panama Shares Its Natural Normal With the World
Destination & Tourism May 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Panama is showcasing its history and biodiversity on its Instagram page, @visitpanama, from May through July 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
“This is our Natural Normal” states Panama, a country located at the heart of the Americas that has one of the richest biodiversity and cultures in the world.
Discovered by Nature, Panama’s new campaign for the #StayAtHome duration appeals to the country’s rich history, undiscovered beauty and remote locations that travelers can discover once it is safe to travel again.
As one of the most studied countries in the world, Panama is a mega-research laboratory for scientists and organizations such as the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and for historians around the globe. As we sit back at home, pondering on the root causes and long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new-found respect for nature encourages that we listen, learn and share.
While Panama is a country known mostly for its Canal, its thriving economy, superb air and marine connectivity and its skyscrapers, it is a narrow strip of land that started emerging from the ocean more than 15 million years ago to change the world’s biodiversity and climate forever.
It divided an ocean and joined two continents together, triggering one of the most important natural evolution events in history explained in detail at Panama’s Biodiversity Museum, designed by the world-renowned Architect Frank Gehry. According to NASA, “scientists believe the formation of the Isthmus of Panama is one of the most important geologic events to happen on Earth in the last 60 million years.”
Panama became an important “Hub” during the Spanish conquest of the Americas in the early 1500s. It became one of the main trading posts between America and Europe. The first city in the Pacific coast of the entire American continent, Panama La Vieja, was destroyed by pirates in 1671; its romantic ruins and the first tower of the Latin American skyscraper city is there for visitors to marvel at. The city was moved to the colonial Casco Antiguo where Spanish, French and American architecture and culture intertwine, creating unique international flavors; no wonder UNESCO named Panama City a “Creative City”, specifically highlighting its gastronomy culture.
Panama’s unique culture includes a diverse heritage of African culture as well as pre-Columbian indigenous tribes. It takes only a short drive to reach the indigenous Emberá Tribe in the rainforest of Lake Alajuela, one of seven original populations which have been in the region for centuries, even before the Spaniards had conquered it.
Although Panama’s #NaturalNormal may only be experienced to its fullest when you visit the “S” shaped isthmus, some very special content will be shared on @visitpanama on Instagram at 1:00 p.m. EST every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beginning with Morgan Freeman’s narration of the trailer of the Panama Canal, A Land Divided, A World United, produced by Gordon Bijelonic.
May’s content program will be centered on Culture and Diversity, celebrating Panama’s African Heritage Month and the International Museum Month. And on Saturdays, Panama’s flavors will travel to your homes: Chef @isaacvillaverde will teach how to prepare afro-inspired appetizers on May 9th @visitpanama on Instagram.
