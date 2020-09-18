WTTC Reaches Major Milestone for Safe Travels Stamp
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood September 18, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced 100 destinations have now received the organization’s Safe Travels stamp with the latest addition of the Philippines.
The WTTC launched the world’s first global safety and hygiene certification stamp earlier this year and the certification is now being used by popular travel destinations such as Bermuda, the Maldives, Montenegro, Namibia and Uganda.
WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp enables tourists to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted the latest standardized health and hygiene protocols to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“We are delighted to see our innovative initiative is proving such a great success and is being used by destinations from all corners of the globe,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “The 100 destinations which now proudly use the stamp are working together to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.”
“We welcome the Philippines, an incredible destination and home to some of the world’s most beautiful islands, as our 100th destination, as well as other popular destinations around the globe such as Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and Kenya,” Guevara continued.
The WTTC guidelines also received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and were developed with help from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Last month, the WTTC and International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) jointly released recommendations for customer-facing businesses seeking to reopen safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
