Portugal Implements Stricter Requirements for Accommodations, Dining
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 09, 2021
Portugal is implementing stricter requirements for travelers amid rising COVID-19 case numbers.
According to Reuters, visitors will need to show proof of a recent negative test result, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from the coronavirus upon check-in at their hotel or Airbnb starting Saturday, July 10. Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said that hotels will be able to provide rapid COVID-19 tests for guests upon arrival. What's more, children under the age of 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian are exempt.
Portugal reopened to U.S. travelers last month and currently requires visitors to present proof of a negative RT-PCR Test (nucleic acid amplification or similar NAAT Test) taken within 72 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test done 48 hours prior to departure. Children under 12 years of age are exempt in this case as well. Travelers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Card before departure or onboard.
Dining at restaurants will also get more complicated starting July 10, when negative test results, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will be required to eat indoors at restaurants in as many as 60 high-risk municipalities including places like Lisbon and Porto on Friday evenings and during the weekend.
Customers and businesses who violate these new requirements could be fined up to €500 ($593) and €10,000 ($11,868), respectively.
In addition to the new requirements for hotel guests and diners, a night-time curfew already in place in 45 municipalities will be extended to another 15 municipalities this July as officials aim to slow the spread and keep locals and visitors alike safe amid the pandemic.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Portugal
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS