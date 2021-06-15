Portugal Reopens to US Travelers, Effective Immediately
Destination & Tourism United Airlines Laurie Baratti June 15, 2021
Americans desirous of European post-pandemic summer vacations now have a new option, as Portugal announced today that U.S. visitors are once again welcome with proof of a negative COVID-19 test, effective immediately.
All inbound travelers over the age of two will need to submit negative results from a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) type (such as a PCR test) performed within 72 hours of their departure or a rapid antigen test performed within 24 hours, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Portugal.
The country’s opening status toward U.S. travelers is set to be reevaluated every two weeks as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. Currently, there are no special provisions for immunized travelers, though Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira indicated last week that the country would soon adopt a program to allow fully vaccinated Americans without testing or quarantine restrictions.
As autonomous regions, Madeira and the Azores Islands have their own, additional requirements, even for travelers arriving from mainland Portugal. The Azores stipulate passengers aged 12 and over must supply proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure or proof of previous diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19. In lieu of pre-travel testing, visitors may test upon arrival but must isolate until results are reported. Additionally, travelers who plan to stay on the islands for more than seven days are required to test again on the sixth day.
Those bound for Madeira, even on domestic flights, must either provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure, proof of recovery from the disease or proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated.
Portugal’s announcement of reopening to American tourists arrives only a week after neighboring Spain began re-welcoming vaccinated visitors from around the world, including the U.S. The U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Spain and Andorra specifies that unvaccinated American travelers cannot currently enter Spain without obtaining special permission from the Spanish government, then providing proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival or certificate of recovery from the virus.
In Portugal, various COVID-19 measures are still in effect, depending upon the municipality you’re in, including mask and social distancing requirements, capacity limitations, a ban on alcohol sales after 8:00 p.m. and a curfew that starts 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 p.m. on weekends. On the beach, masks are still mandated unless you’re sitting stationarily on your towel, and towels must be spaced at least five feet apart.
According to Reuters’ COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker, 44 percent of Portuguese residents have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine to date, and 22.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.
According to USA Today, United Airlines will soon be the first U.S. carrier to resume routes to Portugal, with daily flights from New York and Newark scheduled to start on July 1.
For more information, visit visitportugal.com/en.
