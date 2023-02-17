Portugal’s Tourism Initiatives
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff February 17, 2023
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is back with another report from Porto, Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace.
Today, he interviews Nuno Fazenda, Portugal's Secretary of Tourism.
Fazenda shares how the country's tourism has recovered from the pandemic and the new tourism initiatives Portugal is focusing on in 2023.
