An Update on Portugal Travel From Visit Portugal President & CEO Luis Araujo
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff February 13, 2023
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Porto, Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace.
In the video, Bowman interviews Luis Araujo, Visit Portugal's President and CEO.
Araujo provides an update on how tourism recovery is going in Portugal and shares his thoughts on what separates Portugal from the rest of Europe.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Portugal
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS