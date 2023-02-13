Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Mon February 13 2023

An Update on Portugal Travel From Visit Portugal President & CEO Luis Araujo

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff February 13, 2023

Eric Bowman One-on-One with Luis Araujo, President of Visit Portugal

TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Porto, Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace.

In the video, Bowman interviews Luis Araujo, Visit Portugal's President and CEO.

Araujo provides an update on how tourism recovery is going in Portugal and shares his thoughts on what separates Portugal from the rest of Europe.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Portugal

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Malta

The Most Immersive European Destinations Ranked in New Study

gallery icon The 10 Best Super Bowl Destinations

gallery icon The Best European Yacht Destinations

gallery icon Top Emerging Travel Destinations in 2023

Dubai Considers Constructing a Sustainable 58-Mile Climate-Controlled Corridor

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS