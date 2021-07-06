Puerto Rico Halts Mask Requirements
July 06, 2021
Effective July 5, masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated persons in Puerto Rico's private and public, indoor and outdoor spaces, as per a July 1 Executive Order, said Discover Puerto Rico officials.
Local businesses may still establish rules and limitations that “exceed local government requirements,” said officials. Additionally, all businesses including restaurants, theaters, malls, casinos, supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may operate at full capacity.
Bars, discos and game rooms are also permitted to open at full capacity, while outdoor bars and "chinchorros'' require a physical distance of six feet between patrons not from the same family unit.
Attractions, activities and events may proceed at full capacity. People who are not fully vaccinated, including children ages two to 11, or are immunocompromised are required to wear masks, unless inside a health center or airport, where masks are required for all.
Masks remain required for all public transportation, including all ferries to and from the offshore islands of Vieques and Culebra. Visitors arriving at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) may receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Terminal B. Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also available on Vieques and Culebra via the Ceiba Maritime Transportation Authority ferry terminal.
