Last updated: 05:26 PM ET, Tue July 06 2021

Puerto Rico Halts Mask Requirements

Destination & Tourism Brian Major July 06, 2021

Horses roam freely around Vieques.
Visitors can obtain Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as part of travel to Vieques. (Photo by Brian Major)

Effective July 5, masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated persons in Puerto Rico's private and public, indoor and outdoor spaces, as per a July 1 Executive Order, said Discover Puerto Rico officials.

Local businesses may still establish rules and limitations that “exceed local government requirements,” said officials. Additionally, all businesses including restaurants, theaters, malls, casinos, supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may operate at full capacity.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Rossio Square of Lisbon

One-on-One With Visit Portugal's Celina Tavares

Jewel of the Seas to sail from Cyprus July-October 2021

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruising in the Mediterranean

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787

Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Returning to London Heathrow

A view from the Top of the Rockefeller Center in New York City

New Proposal Would Create 24-Hour Nightlife Zones in New York...

Bars, discos and game rooms are also permitted to open at full capacity, while outdoor bars and "chinchorros'' require a physical distance of six feet between patrons not from the same family unit.

Attractions, activities and events may proceed at full capacity. People who are not fully vaccinated, including children ages two to 11, or are immunocompromised are required to wear masks, unless inside a health center or airport, where masks are required for all.

Masks remain required for all public transportation, including all ferries to and from the offshore islands of Vieques and Culebra. Visitors arriving at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) may receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Terminal B. Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also available on Vieques and Culebra via the Ceiba Maritime Transportation Authority ferry terminal.

For more information on Puerto Rico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Rossio Square of Lisbon

One-on-One With Visit Portugal's Celina Tavares

gallery icon 25 Cities With Easy Access to the Outdoors

Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Airline Vouchers To Tempt Tourists

gallery icon US Small Towns With Massive Summer Appeal

gallery icon 20 Underrated US Travel Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS