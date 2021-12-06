Puerto Rico Is Giving Away a New Year’s Eve Vacation
Discover Puerto Rico, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and JetBlue are teaming up to give one lucky winner and their plus-one a free stay in Puerto Rico for the New Year with the “2022 Starts in Puerto Rico” sweepstakes.
The “2022 Starts in Puerto Rico” sweepstakes offers one lucky winner free roundtrip flights to the island and a three-night stay for two near Old San Juan just in time to celebrate the New Year. Participants can apply here from now through December 12, 2021, and must be 21 years or older to apply.
The winner and the winner’s guest will also receive a VIP experience at Puerto Rico’s first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration at DISTRITO T-Mobile, taking part in conjunction with San Juan’s 500th anniversary.
The celebration will also be filmed live as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,” which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Puerto Rico will feature the program’s first-ever Spanish language countdown. The program will be live on ABC on December 31, 2021, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.
“There is nowhere quite like Puerto Rico to start 2022, with the natural wonders, world-renowned cuisine, beautiful weather, and one-of-a-kind culture,” said Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. “We invite travelers everywhere to make Puerto Rico part of their 2022 travel plans.”
