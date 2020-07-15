Puerto Rico Is Now Open – What Travelers Need to Know
Puerto Rico is welcoming back visitors as of Wednesday but there are lots that travelers need to know before they visit the U.S. territory in the time of COVID-19.
While Americans don't require a passport, they will need to complete a travel declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department and provide proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in order to gain entry.
Otherwise, arrivals will be offered a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport. However, this route risks quarantine and other expenses even in the event that the test comes back negative. The island has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers without proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Therefore, travelers are strongly encouraged to take a test prior to arrival to ensure a smooth experience.
Once on the island, visitors will need to be prepared to wear a mask as face-coverings are mandatory at airports and other public places. Those in violation of this rule will be subject to a fine.
Hotels and resorts throughout Puerto Rico will be taking enhanced precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including thorough sanitation, social distancing measures, temperature checks for both staff and guests and disinfecting luggage upon arrival.
Meanwhile, local restaurants will be operating at 75 percent capacity and requiring temperature checks prior to entry. Guests with temperatures over 100.3 degrees will be sent away. Museums and theaters are also open at three-fourths capacity with elevated health and safety measures in place.
A vast majority of Puerto Rico's 18 golf courses have reopened. Most even allow public play, including Royal Isabela, Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico (home of Coco Beach Golf Club), El Legado, Deportivo del Oeste, and more. Meanwhile, The St. Regis Bahia Beach is allowing public play on weekdays only (Friday-Sunday and holidays are reserved for resort guests and members) while TPC Dorado Beach and Palmas Athletic Clubs are currently limiting play to members and their guests only.
Travelers planning an upcoming visit to Puerto Rico can also take advantage of Southwest Airlines' month-long fall flight sale which includes flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico and the U.S. for as low as $108 one-way and $216 roundtrip.
Visitors are also strongly encouraged to work with a travel advisor but should otherwise contact their individual airline, hotel and other travel suppliers ahead of booking. Visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com for the latest updates on traveler requirements and more.
