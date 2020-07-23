Puerto Rico Abandons Reopening Plans After Coronavirus Spike
Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 23, 2020
Due to the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Puerto Rico, the island territory has pushed back its reopening date to August 15.
According to NBCNews.com, Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vazquez said the spike in coronavirus cases coincided with the opening of the island to tourists from the United States mainland on July 15.
G Adventures Suspends Tours Through SeptemberTour Operator
Rocky Mountaineer Cancels Remaining 2020 Tourism Train DeparturesCar Rental & Rail
As a result, Vazquez ordered bars, gyms, marinas, theaters and casinos to shut down again until at least July 31. In addition, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited after 7 p.m., restaurant capacity will be limited to 50 percent and beach access will be restricted to those exercising.
The Puerto Rican Governor also extended the 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew currently in place, saying, “we've reached a level where we need to take more restrictive measures.”
“It's unfortunate, all the altercations that have happened between visitors and residents,” Discover Puerto Rico spokesperson Anamarys Caratini said. “Our message now is that Puerto Rico isn't prepared to receive tourists. It's better that they stay at home until the virus is contained.”
One of the major issues Puerto Rico has faced is the lack of respect toward the mask and social distancing mandates by tourists. While the island was applauded for how it handled the onset of the viral pandemic, it has seen a spike in cases as nonessential businesses and tourist attractions reopened.
In addition to travelers failing to comply with Vázquez's orders to wear masks and practice physical distancing, officials estimate only around 20 percent of arriving tourists presented the required negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS