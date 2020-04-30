Puerto Rico Is Offering Live Guided Tours via Google Earth
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Laurie Baratti April 30, 2020
Discover Puerto Rico is making its Caribbean island the world's first-ever destination to virtually transport at-home tourists via the magic of Google Earth. To commemorate National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3 – 9, 2020), Puerto Rico is pleased to extend the public an invitation to attend a series of three live, guided tours online, hosted by Jorge Montalvo of Patria Tours.
With much of the world subject to continued stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a wonderful opportunity for participants to feel like they’re actually on the island, exploring natural wonders, off-the-beaten-path locales and signature cultural offerings, even enjoying the ability to interact and ask questions during the live internet broadcasts.
US Travel Announces Virtual Road Trip for Travel and Tourism WeekDestination & Tourism
Palladium Hotel Group Launches Free Online TV ChannelHotel & Resort
Palace Resorts Launches Virtual Travel CampaignHotel & Resort
Armchair Travel: Virtually Visiting a Winter WonderlandJaneen Christoff
"With nearly 73 percent of Americans saying they miss travel, we want to continue offering travelers ways to vacation virtually," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "Through these and other activations we've been offering, we've not only been able to keep Puerto Rico top of mind, reminding travelers of everything that will be waiting for them when the time is right to travel again, but it's also given us the opportunity to highlight valued members of the local tourism industry."
Each free, live, guided tour will last approximately 30 minutes. To join in the virtual excitement, at-home participants should tune in to Discover Puerto Rico's Facebook page.
Programming is scheduled as follows:
—May 5, 5:00 p.m. ET: "Discover the natural wonders of Puerto Rico": See such sights as like El Yunque, the U.S. National Forest Service’s only tropical rainforest; Veiques’ bioluminescent bays (Puerto Rico contains three of the world's five); the famous “black-sand beach” of Playa Negra; Cueva Ventana a historic cave with an iconic window-like opening that overlooks its lush surroundings; and much more.
—May 8, 5:00 p.m. ET: "Off the beaten path in Puerto Rico": This tour will provide an overview of Puerto Rico’s second-largest city, Ponce; Rincón, which hosts major surfing competitions; Culebra and Flamenco Beach, one of the world’s best-rated beaches; “Gilligan's Island”, a secluded mangrove-covered island where shallow, crystal-waters are ideal for snorkeling); and much more.
—May 13, 5:00 p.m. ET: "Road-tripping across Puerto Rico": A tour that will take visitors to see such cultural landmarks as historic lighthouses and colonial buildings, like Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristóbal, which together form part of the San Juan National Historic Site; the Guajataca Tunnel, constructed in 1904, which crosses the mountains between Playa Guajataca and Playa Mirador; Cara del Indio, an impressive rock sculpture of the Cacique (chief) Mabodamaca); and much more.
For more information, visit discoverpuertorico.com.
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS