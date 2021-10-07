Puerto Rico Pacts for New Year’s TV Splash
October 07, 2021
Global TV viewers will can ring in New Year’s Eve 2020 live from Puerto Rico as the territory’s government and Discover Puerto Rico have partnered with entertainment production firm MRC Live & Alternative and ABC-TV to simulcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in the capital city of San Juan.
Via the partnership, the long-tenured TV program’s 50th anniversary show will feature its first-ever Spanish-language New Year’s countdown, with the festivities taking place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, a new entertainment and nightlife complex adjacent to the Convention Center.
Speaking at a Thursday press conference announcing the agreement, Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico’s governor,said the Rockin’ Eve broadcast will highlight Puerto Rico’s vibrancy and culture while also celebrating San Juan’s 500th anniversary.
The event also provides Puerto Rico with broad exposure as the critical winter travel season begins, as last year’s show was watched by a global audience of more than 18.4 million viewers, he said.
“We will be front and center before that huge audience, showing viewers attractions from our islands, interviews and scenes from the local show, and advertisements featuring Puerto Rico as we head into our tourism seasonal peak,” said Pierluisi.
The live broadcast will also highlight Puerto Rico’s exuberant local holiday season festivities and celebrations, along with the island’s diverse and vibrant culture, food, dance and music. The countdown will commence at 11:00 p.m. EST.
“This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development,” said Pierluisi.
“We could not think of a better way to celebrate this New Year than with a first-ever, historic commemoration, welcoming record-breaking visitor numbers during high season,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
The event will also position Puerto Rico for future large-scale events and elevate our island to the visibility of iconic cities like Los Angeles and New York,” Dean said. “It validates our island’s statue as a must-visit destination. It sets the stage for future events and mega-events that will come to the island in the future.
The broadcast will also focus attention on DISTRITO TMobile, which Dean called “Wildly innovative entertainment, dining and nightlife district, which is poised to become the entertainment mecca of the Caribbean.”
