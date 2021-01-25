Last updated: 03:22 PM ET, Mon January 25 2021

Puerto Vallarta Announces COVID-19 Testing Program

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 25, 2021

Scenic view of Puerto Vallarta.
Scenic view of Puerto Vallarta. (photo courtesy of axl5188/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Puerto Vallarta will be offering many options for COVID-19 testing so that travelers to the United States can comply with new arrival requirements. Many hotels will offer either free testing or tests for a fee. Travelers will also find testing sites at medical facilities around the region where they can receive the necessary tests for their travel back to the U.S.

“Throughout the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta’s hotels have gone above and beyond to create a safe and sanitary environment without comprising the overall guest experience,” said Abel Villa, speaking on behalf of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel Association. “On-site testing administered by qualified medical professionals is the next step to ensuring that hotel guests can quickly and easily obtain COVID-19 results with minimal disruption to their trips.”

ADVERTISING

Starting January 26, 2021, several area hotels will begin providing complimentary COVID-19 antigen tests for guests.

Hotels include Casa Velas, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only, The Hacienda at Hilton, Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort, Hotel Mousai, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Krystal Puerto Vallarta, Melia Puerto Vallarta, Now Amber Puerto Vallarta, Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa and Velas Vallarta.

Many hotels will offer travelers antigen tests for a fee. That list includes the following properties:

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Downtown St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Aligns Protocols With New CDC Requirements

MSC Grandiosa in Genoa, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2021

MSC Grandiosa Resumes Service in the Western Mediterranean

COVID-19 vaccine.

World Tourism Organization Calls For Vaccine Passport

Atlantis

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing

Holy temple at Dambula, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Reopens to Foreign Travelers With COVID-19 Testing...

Barcelo Puerto Vallarta

Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments

Casa Dona Susana

Casa Velas

Costa Sur Resort & Spa

Crown Paradise Club
Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta

Friendly Vallarta

Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta

Golden Crown Paradise

Hacienda Buenaventura & Mexican Charm

Hilton Puerto Vallarta

Hotel Mio

Hotel Posada de Roger

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Kristal Puerto Vallarta

Los Arcos Suites

Melia Puerto Vallarta

Now Amber Puerto Vallarta

Playa Los Arcos Beach Hotel Hotel Resort & Spa

San Marino

Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center

Secrets Vallarta Bay Resort

Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

The Hacienda at Hilton Puerto Vallarta

Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Couple walking on Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

US Virgin Islands Aligns Protocols With New CDC Requirements

Tokyo Olympics Insists Summer Games Will be Held

Beaches in Cancun, Playa del Carmen Remain Open as Safety Protocols Expand

Bermuda Ready to Meet Latest CDC COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS