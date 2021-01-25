Puerto Vallarta Announces COVID-19 Testing Program
January 25, 2021
Puerto Vallarta will be offering many options for COVID-19 testing so that travelers to the United States can comply with new arrival requirements. Many hotels will offer either free testing or tests for a fee. Travelers will also find testing sites at medical facilities around the region where they can receive the necessary tests for their travel back to the U.S.
“Throughout the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta’s hotels have gone above and beyond to create a safe and sanitary environment without comprising the overall guest experience,” said Abel Villa, speaking on behalf of the Puerto Vallarta Hotel Association. “On-site testing administered by qualified medical professionals is the next step to ensuring that hotel guests can quickly and easily obtain COVID-19 results with minimal disruption to their trips.”
Starting January 26, 2021, several area hotels will begin providing complimentary COVID-19 antigen tests for guests.
Hotels include Casa Velas, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only, The Hacienda at Hilton, Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort, Hotel Mousai, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Krystal Puerto Vallarta, Melia Puerto Vallarta, Now Amber Puerto Vallarta, Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa and Velas Vallarta.
Many hotels will offer travelers antigen tests for a fee. That list includes the following properties:
Barcelo Puerto Vallarta
Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments
Casa Dona Susana
Casa Velas
Costa Sur Resort & Spa
Crown Paradise Club
Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
Friendly Vallarta
Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
Golden Crown Paradise
Hacienda Buenaventura & Mexican Charm
Hilton Puerto Vallarta
Hotel Mio
Hotel Posada de Roger
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
Kristal Puerto Vallarta
Los Arcos Suites
Melia Puerto Vallarta
Now Amber Puerto Vallarta
Playa Los Arcos Beach Hotel Hotel Resort & Spa
San Marino
Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center
Secrets Vallarta Bay Resort
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
The Hacienda at Hilton Puerto Vallarta
Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta
Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway
