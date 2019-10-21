Puerto Vallarta to Host Health and Wellness Free Soul Festival
Puerto Vallarta will be at the center of the Health and Wellness world this November when it hosts the Free Soul Festival from November 29 to December 1. The festival boasts a number of world-renowned yoga and meditation instructors as well as leaders in the health and wellness segment and musicians.
The Free Soul Festival will be the first time all of these instructors meet in Mexico. The festival will have private activities across Puerto Vallarta as well as events that will be open to the general public.
In addition, opening and closing events will take place accompanied by renowned musicians in wellness. The festival’s core is rooted within the meanings of the natural elements (water, fire, wind, earth).
One of the main elements of the festival will be yoga.
Participants will practice a range of disciplines, from SUP Yoga to Pranayama, with some of the greatest masters worldwide, including Internationally recognized yoga master, David Kyle, the Creator of Rocket Yoga, Robin Martin, who will be teaching vinyasa yoga and Stand Up Paddleboard yoga and Raoul Díaz, founder of Bhakti Yoga Center in Puerto Vallarta.
Participants are invited to connect with their inner selves through guided meditation experiences, where first-class masters will share some of their pro tips to achieve deep meditation.
To complement a weekend filled with wellness experiences, there will also be concerts and exhibitions with holistic music to wrap up your day at Free Soul Festival.
Some of the beats will be provided by DJ Taz Rashid who brings a high vibrational energy to any room instantly by mixing the beats and rhythms of Love, Ancient New World, House, Devotional and all the cosmic sounds and AMAYAMA, a musical group that creates a fusion between mantras, energetic dancing and natural noises in a hip-hop, experimental electronic beat.
Registration for the Free Soul Festival is now open. For more information on the festival, please visit https://www.freesoulfestival.com/.
